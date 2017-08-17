If you've done any travelling on Hwy 42, you know how rough it has been.

But that is changing, as construction that has been ongoing is nearing the finish line.

David Marit is the Minister of Highways and said he's pleased that the final stretch of paving from Keeler to Eyebrow is underway.

"It's one that's been on the list for a long time. We looked at it and looked at the traffic on it and of course it leads up to Diefenbaker, it's a very busy road. I think that was part and parcel to it. That, and the condition of the road really expedited the process."

Marit knows it has taken longer than many would have liked, especially after last year.

"We did a fair amount of work (on the road) last year, but as everyone knows it was a very wet year last year. We did get delayed as a result of the wet weather. We are hoping now, this year, that we will be able to complete the job...by mid October."

He said he understands that the work as taken a long time to get going, but he is very thankful to the community.

"That whole stretch of 42 has been an ordeal. In the past few years, because of all the rain and water laying along that highway as well has created some problems, as I'm sure the local residents know. And I just want to thank the local residents that use that road for their patience and hopefully in October we'll have another chunk of it done."

Marit said they have taken steps to make sure the road is built up enough to withstand any extra water that may come in the future. He also asked everyone to slow down in the construction area and stay safe when driving through.