Team Saskatchewan didn’t get the results that they were hoping for last week at the 2017 Canadian Peewee Box Lacrosse Championships in Whitby, ON, but they’re coming away happy with the experienced gained.

The Moose Jaw Mustangs were well represented last week on Team Sask with six players – Rowan Calvert, Liam Fitzpatrick, Carter Michaluk, Colton Ebbett, Josh Johnson and goalie Luke Andrews – and coaches Steve Michaluk and Jeremy Ebbett helping lead the team at nationals.

Michaluk said they came up short in the win column, but were able to take much more away from the tournament.

“It was an awesome experience,” he said. “It wasn’t the outcome on the scoreboard that we wanted, but we had so many wins in so many other areas during the week, so it was great to be part of that national event.”

Team Saskatchewan actually opened the tournament with a 4-3 win over Team Manitoba last Monday, but they couldn’t carry that momentum over the rest of the tournament.

Michaluk said they did a lot of things well.

“We were certainly hopefully that we could have been in the middle of the pack,” said Michaluk. “We faced some of the powerhouses like Ontario, B.C., and the First Nations team. We could have finished a little higher in the standings, but at the end of the day, we had a great week together.”

The Peewee Mustangs had an incredible season, capturing the Queen City Box Lacrosse League and Provincial titles, so Michaluk said it was great to be able to close out the lacrosse season together on the national level with a big chunk of the provincial team coming from Moose Jaw.

“We had a great season with those kids, so it was nice that so many of them wanted to step up and give this a try and they were definitely ready to see what the next level of lacrosse looks like,” said Michaluk.

“They’re young guys right now, so if they want to work on their games, they now have a better idea of what motion offence looks like and what some of the top players in the country can do with the ball and their teammates.

“It was great to have so many local kids with us and hopefully that bodes well for the Moose Jaw Mustang lacrosse program moving forward.”

Calvert and Fitzpatrick finished 1-2 in scoring for Team Saskatchewan at the tournament. Calvert had four goals and nine points, while Fitzpatrick posted three goals and six points in seven games.

“It was nice to see those guys lead our team and I kind of expected that they would do well on our team,” said Michaluk.

“We faced some awesome defence and goaltending, so even getting scoring opportunities was a challenge, they didn’t come as easy as they did back home here, but when they got the chances, they learned about shooting to difference places on the net and making sure the ball was kept low because the goalies were enormous at nationals.”

The national championship coincided with the Ontario Provincial Festival in Whitby and there was over 500 teams in the city for the week. Michaluk said it was great for the Saskatchewan players to see how big the sport is in other parts of the country.

“There was ten pads of lacrosse going over four venues, so it was huge,” he said. “Just to be a part of that culture for this kids was great.

“We had fun, we were exhausted when we got back, but it was a great week.”