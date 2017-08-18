It's been a busy month for local stargazers. Coming off the Perseid Meteor shower last weekend, we are now on the doorstep a total solar eclipse.

Monday August 21st is the big day.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun. The resulting shadow turns daylight into darkness, which in the "path of totality" (the area where the sun is completely blacked out) means that stars become visible.

This eclipse will only be total in a belt that stretches across the central part of the United States. Here in southern Saskatchewan our eclipse will be about 75%, which according to Gerry Hodges from the Regina Astronomical Society will be less dramatic, but none the less significant for those who want to check it out.

"We will be setting up our telescopes on the south side of the Science Centre in Wascana Park. We'll have our equipment set up with all the filtering that we need to make it safe for anybody to take a look. We're doing it free of charge, and you might even get a pair of sunglasses out of it".

Hodges tells us the peak of the eclipse in our area will be around the noon hour on Monday and he reminds us it's important to have the right equipment to view the eclipse.

"Don't look directly at the sun with any kind of instrument unless you have it properly filtered to protect your eyes".

"It's a big deal" says Hodges, "I know people who have (damaged their eyes) and they have pretty poor vision now because of it"

There are ways you can make home made devices that will allow you to safely see the eclipse. Here are some tips from NASA, and another idea that takes nothing but a cereal box and some common household items.