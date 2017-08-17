They started small, but have big plans.

Mossbank's "Farm It Forward" group completed their first harvest for charity Wednesday afternoon in a durum field north of the community on highway 2.

Seven combines went hard for about two hours to harvest just over 100 acres of donated land, with the initial proceeds to be used as a kickstarter for bigger things in the future not only for the volunteers, but for local charities.

"We pulled it together quick," said organizer Kial Jennette of the project. "There are nine of us on the board, and we have a number of other people who want to support us and will next year." The first plot of land was located about 25km north of Mossbank

Jenette says they aren't sure how much money the crop will generate, but was hoping that once the crop was sold it would approach $20,000. He said they would then use those funds as seed money to secure land of their own.

"If anyone around the area has land that they're looking to rent, (we'd be interested)," Jennette stated. "This year was OK but we're looking to expand to about 300 or 400 acres next year."

All money generated by "Farm It Forward" will then be put into a charity account where groups in the Mossbank area could apply for sponsorships.

Jennette says the money could be used for "events in town for schools, the rink, the pool, just any association that could use funding."