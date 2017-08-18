We've seen it twice now in the last year or so. There has been major push back against Moose Jaw City Hall when change to the normal procedures are proposed to city services. First it was paying for cast iron replacement and now it's the change to front street garbage collection. Both sides of the debate are starting to show their frustration as residents band together to try and resist the move while city officials attempt to save the program that they've worked so hard on.

Professor Joe Garcea is with the Department of Political Studies at the University of Saskatchewan and says it really doesn't matter what the subject of change is, there will always be resistance.

"People tend to get quite comfortable with the systems that they know and systems that have been in place for a long time and when anybody suggests that those systems should be changed, they get a little bit nervous and sometimes they get a little bit angry." said Garcea. "You've gotta find a way of reconciling them and that's what political management is all about."

Garcea believes the best tools to use when rolling out anything new, no matter how simple it seems, are communication and information. But even then, there will be people who don't want to change and will often just throw up the defence "we've always done it this way!"

"They tend to question why a change was ever contemplated, why can't it continue as we always have and therefore it's important that city councils, city administration and residents have good discussions, good consultations. Sometimes they just think the worst."

Finding common ground and making compromises can often ease the transition into a new program but at the same time, too many changes to a program that has already been rolled out can just make things worse, leading to more confusion and push back according to Garcea. He's looked at the situation with garbage collection in Moose Jaw and say it's not just moving garbage from one place to another.

"The situation is complex and whenever you run into a complex situation, it's not easy to find simple solutions. People get impatient, they get frustrated and they do lose a little bit of trust and confidence when they think there should be a simple solution but there isn't."

Public perception of a project is a major factor according to Garcea and while referendums or plebiscites can be costly, they do have their place in the world of civic issues. Of course, the best option is to have them along side an election but if the proposal is so controversial, Garcia says a vote can lead to a definitive answer and residents will have to accept the out come.