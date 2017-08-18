Earlier this year the Saskatchewan government introduced a beach wheelchair program, making available five lightweight, bouyant wheelchairs for mobility-challenged residents.

Thursday morning, the province expanded the program.

At Buffalo Pound's Elmview Day Use area, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Ken Cheveldayoff revealed that they have added another five beach wheelchairs to their stable.

"It's been over-subscribed," Cheveldayoff said, noting a large volume of requests for the wheelchairs upon the initial launch. "People around the province are excited that we're able to give those with accessibility issues the opportunity to really enjoy our beaches, and they can even go in the water."

The wheelchairs will be allocated to various provincial parks, but you're encouraged to call ahead to the park to which you're traveling, about a week in advance, to ensure that one is available.

After leaving Buffalo Pound Thursday morning, Cheveldayoff traveled to Douglas Provincial Park near Lake Diefenbaker for another Parks announcement Thursday afternoon.

The government says they are investing over $250,000 to upgrade and expand electrical service in roughly 60 campsites in Homestead and Elmview campgrounds at Douglas and Danielson provincial parks.

Work is scheduled to begin this fall, and is expected to be mostly finished in time for the 2018 summer camping season.

"People are enjoying our campsites like never before," stated Cheveldayoff. "There is a demand for electification and the infrastructure needs to keep up with the requirements of all of the campers."