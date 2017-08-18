Moose Jaw's Jordan Logan and Team Saskatchewan dropped both their games on the opening day at the 2017 Baseball Canada 21-and-Under Men's Championship in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Saskatchewan lost 4-2 in the morning game to Nova Scotia to kick-off nationals and then dropped their afternoon game, 7-2, to Quebec.

Logan was the designated hitter in the opening game for Saskatchewan, finishing 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts.

In the second game, Logan – again in the designated hitter spot – went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a strikeout.

Saskatchewan plays St. Thomas (Ontario 2) on Friday at 1 p.m. Sask time.

They finish off the pool play on Saturday with an early morning game against Prince Edward Island at 6 a.m.

The quarterfinals are Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m. and then the playoff round continues on Sunday with the Gold Medal Game at 6 p.m.

