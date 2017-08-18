There will be a much different look to the Moose Jaw Generals this season.

The local midget AAA team is getting set to open their 2017 training camp at Mosaic Place on Friday and there won’t be many recognizable faces on the ice for fans.

The Generals could have just one returning player this season, second-year forward Brendan Kemp.

“We had an older team last year, so we’ve got a bunch of new guys and it’s exciting in that aspect,” said Head Coach Ray Wareham.

A number of players from last year’s team are moving on to junior teams in the SJHL and possibly the Western Hockey League, including Reece Newkirk and Nolan Jones, who are both signed with their respective WHL teams.

Wareham said they’re anticipating that both players won’t be back, meaning the team could see as many as 19 new players this season.

“We signed quite a few guys out of spring camp, we have a few openings this weekend with spots up for grabs,” said Wareham. “With such a big turnover, we thought that we better sign some guys out of spring camp, so those guys are all in place and we’re excited about that.

“We’re hoping some guys come in and grab the couple of spots that are available.”

There will be just two teams of players hitting the ice for practices and scrimmages over the three-day weekend.

With so much turnover heading into this season and many of the players on this year’s team already in place, Wareham wanted to treat training camp a bit different this year. The team will be hosting a camp barbecue for the players and their families on Friday, and will also be hosting a paintball outing on Saturday.

“We just thought that we could get them together and do a little team bonding,” said Wareham. “They’ll all be going away to Western League camps, which is serious enough, so we wanted to have a more relaxed atmosphere, have some fun and get these guys bonding a bit earlier.”

Wareham is expecting big things out of Kemp this year as their lone returning player, but he added that they have some other exciting prospects coming in that they’re hoping can play big roles.

“We have some younger guys that went pretty high in the draft; we have a young goalie in Ethan Hein, he was a third round pick of Swift Current; defenceman Jonah Reiger, who’s a high pick (2nd round) of Lethbridge; we’ve got some 16-year-olds from Regina that are coming, Evan Sare and Skyler Sangster, who didn’t crack the Pat Cs last year and are looking for an opportunity,” said Warehm.

There’s also a strong crop of local players that will be suiting up for the team.

“We’re expecting some big things out of the local guys like Jeron Kletzel, Chase Lacombe, Jaxson Wiebe, Ben Worms, just to name a few, so we’re excited about the guys that we have,” said Wareham.

The camp opens with practices on Friday morning at 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. The opening scrimmage of camp is on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

There’s two more practices on Saturday at 9 and 10:15 a.m. and then another scrimmage at 6 p.m.

The annual intersquad game goes on Sunday at noon.