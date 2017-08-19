On Friday, August 18th, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m., 16 year old Christine DAVISON left a residence in Swift Current, SK. DAVISON was reported missing to the Swift Current RCMP on August 18th, 2017 at 11:30 p.m. as she had not returned home to her residence.

DAVISON is described as a Caucasian female youth, approximately 5'4", and 135 lbs with long blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pajama pants, a burgundy tank top shirt and multicolored checkered shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christine DAVISON, please call the Swift Current Rural Detachment at 306-778-5550 or 310-RCMP or call your nearest police service.