Moose Jaw is undergoing plenty of road work, and to add on to it, The Manitoba Expressway eastbound lane and bridge from 9th Avenue Northeast to Manitoba Street East will be closed for bridge deck restoration.
During this time, eastbound traffic will be detoured into the westbound lane which will be set up for two way traffic. Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area, watch out for workers and obey all signage posted up.
A complete list of all the road work includes....
- North Service Road-Main St. (HWY Paving) to 9th Ave. N.W. & Intersection- Highway #1 & 9th Ave. N.W. (restricted )- Paving- Ongoing
- Intersection of MacDonald & 3rd Ave. N.W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing
- 12th Ave. S.W. – Vaughan to Grandview- Watermain Break- Ongoing
- Keith St. – 8th Ave. S.W. to 9th Ave. S.W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing
- 3rd Ave. N.W. – River St. W. to Fairford St. W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing
- 3rd Ave. N.W. – High St. W. to Fairford St. W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing
- MacDonald St. – 3rd Ave. N.W. to Grafton Ave.- Watermain Break- Ongoing
- Home St. E. – 2nd Ave. S.E. to River Drive- Watermain Break- Ongoing
- Algoma Ave. – Hall St. to Oxford- Sewer & Water Relay- Ongoing
- Athabasca St. W. – 10th Ave. N.W. to 11th Ave. N.W.- Sewer Main Collapse- Ongoing
- 13th Ave. N.W. – Grace St. to Carleton St.- Water Relay- Ongoing
- Hall St. – 10th Ave. N.W. to 11th Ave. N.W.- Service Leak- Ongoing
- 200 blk Blue Sage Drive- Sewer & Water Relay- Ongoing
- Francis St. – 10th Ave. N.W. to 11th Ave. N.W.- Curb Repair- Ongoing