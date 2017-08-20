After dropping their first two round robin games, Moose Jaw's Jordan Logan and Team Saskatchewan have found their groove at the 2017 Baseball Canada 21U Men's Championship in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Saskatchewan has won three straight games, including Saturday night's quarterfinal 3-2 over Team New Brunswick, to advance into Sunday's semifinal.

Team Sask started their role with a 14-2 win over St. Thomas (Ontario 2) on Friday evening. Logan didn't play in the game as Saskatchewan put up 13 hits and had starting pitcher Parker McRae allow just two runs on four hits over six complete innings.

To get into the playoff round, Saskatchewan needed another win to close out the round robin on Saturday morning and they got it, beating Prince Edward Island, 4-1.

Logan went 2-for-3 with one run scored and a stolen base to help Saskatchewan to the win.

That put Team Sask into the quarterfinals against Team New Brunswick on Saturday night and they walked off for the win with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

New Brunswick took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Saskatchewan was able to answer in the bottom of the fourth to make it a one-run game and it stayed that way until the seventh.

Logan stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh and was hit-by-a-pitch to bring around the tying run and two pitches later, Dalton Wells smacked a single that scored the winning run, sending Saskatchewan into the semifinals.

Logan went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the win, while fellow Regal Tanner Fritzke started on the mound for Saskatchewan and allowed two runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out one with no walks.

Saskatchewan will now Windsor (Ontario 1) in the semifinal on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. The other semifinal has St. Thomas (Ontario 2) taking on Quebec at 8 a.m.

The Bronze Medal Game goes at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Gold Medal Game at 6 p.m.