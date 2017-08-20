The Saskatchewan Roughriders pulled off a trade late on Friday night as they continued to be busy on their bye week.

The Riders acquired international defensive lineman Mike McAdoo and a 2018 sixth round pick from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for international wide receiver Ricky Collins Jr. and a 2018 seventh round pick.

The six-foot-seven, 250-pound McAdoo signed with the Ti-Cats on Aug. 7 and spent the past two weeks on their practice roster.

McAdoo, a University of North Carolina product, has one game of CFL experience in 2013 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering one tackle and one sack.

He originally signed with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens coming out of college in 2011 and was recently on the Dallas Cowboys' practice roster before being released last Sept.

McAdoo spent the 2015 season with the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League, registering 29 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Collins Jr. had 48 catches for 720 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Riders. He has dressed in just one game this season after suffering an injury in the season opener.

The Riders will return from their bye week on Monday as they begin to prepare to face the Eskimos on Friday in Edmonton.