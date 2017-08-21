  • Print
Category: Local News

On Friday, August 18 the Morse RCMP conducted a vehicle stop in Herbert to check for a male with an oustanding warrant by the Swift Current RCMP. The the stop resulted in all four people in the vehicle being arrested.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery and seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and what police suspect is fentanyl. The police also found a prohibited weapon, and large amounts of Canadian cash.

The four arrested suspects were charged with 47 offences, including the following:

-Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

-Possession of Proceeds of Crime

-Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

-Obstruction, and Breach of a Recognizance

The four suspects, including 18-year old Nicholas Neufeld from Swift Current and three others from Medicine Hat, AB will appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday, August 21.

 

