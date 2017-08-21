Saskatchewan has a rich and succesful military background, and Moose Jaw is no exception.

14 Victoria Cross recipients, the highest honour for gallantry, were from Saskatchewan, and Moose Jaw's own Lieutenant Colonel David V. Currie is one of those recipients. And The Royal United Services Institue plans to hounour not only Currie but the 13 other recipients.

On Saturday August 19th, a commemoration ceremony was held at the armoury in Moose Jaw, which was named after Currie. The ceremony looked at Currie's extensive career and accomplishments.

This is one of the 14 cermonies that have been or will be held in honour of those who recieved the cross.

The cermony itself saw members of those in service, veterans, MLA Lawrence, MP Likuwski, Mayor Tolmie, Chief Bourassa, Lieutenant Govenor Schofield and many others.

President of the RUSI in Regina, Brad Hrycyna, hosted the ceremony and unveiled a banner that commemorates Currie's accomplishments and life.

"Every once in a while an event like this to remind us of the actions of the Victoria Cross recipients and what they did. It's not only inspiring to us soldiers but to the general public to aspire to be the best they can and help others." Said Capt. Paul Park, one of the speakers at the cermony and a soldier at the armoury.

Lieutenant Colonel Currie served for 50 years and recieved his the medal in 1944 for his leadership of his combat team and efforts druing the battle of Falaise pocket.

Currie passed on June 20, 1986 and is buried in Owen Sound, Ontario.