Don't look at the sun.

That's the most important message that local optometrist Dr. Myles McMorris with Primary Eye Care wants to get out there.

He says that staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can be extremely dangerous.

"You can get what's called 'eclipse burn', and it looks like somebody took a little cigarette and just applied it to the centre of your eye, the macula. And it's permanent and irreversible vision loss. It leaves scar tissue, and a scar is a scar. So there's actually nothing that can be done."

McMorris says that with the proper, certified equipment an eclipse can be viewed safely, but there my be other issues to watch out for.

"I do have some special concerns regarding children and eclipses. They may see an adult or parent looking at the sun (with proper equipment) and do the same, without having the proper protection on. So to be honest with you, I always default to rule number one: Don't look directly at the sun. You'll never get in trouble doing that."

We will experience around an 80% eclipse between 11:30 and noon here in Saskatchewan.