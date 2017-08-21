Last night Moose Jaw Police had to deal with a man waving a knife.

At just after 6pm yesterday Police were called to the 1100 block of 1st Ave NW. The report said that a man had a dog and knife in hand.

Officers found him near the Knights of Columbus Park in a back yard. He was posturing aggressively towards police, but was eventually convinced to lay down his weapon and was taken into custody.

He will face 5 charges: Carry weapon dangerous to the public, unlawfully in a dwelling, breach of court order of failing to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, breach of a court order from Ontario of being in possession of a knife, and resisting arrest.

No one was injured during the incident.