Things in south west and west central Saskatchewan look much better this morning then they did last night.

Grass fires, stoked by winds gusting to about 100km/hour forced the evacuation of a handful of communities. A number of residents from Burstall and the RM of Deerforks originally flocked to Leader before it was evacuated and approximately 16 families evacuated to Kindersley.

The Elks Hall in Kindersley operated as the emergency operations centre before the immediate threat to their communities subsided.

Bernie Morton is Kindersley's CAO and emergency measures director and spoke last night about the process.

"We had the RCMP, as people were coming, we directed them to the Elks Hall - which is a facility that the Town of Kindersley owns. There we did a log and a tracking of all the people that were coming in, and we did a medical assessment in terms of if they had any immediate medical need."

Accomodations were provided in Kindersley for evacuees and Clearview Community Church is providing free breakfast this morning.

Morton said the oldest was a 93 year old and the youngest was a two year old. There were also horses, cats, and dogs along with some cars full of personal belongings.