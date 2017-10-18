

Students who love animals and are evaluating their future career options may want to think about becoming a Vet Tech.

This week has been proclaimed Veterinary Technician Week in the Province. Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart says the annual proclamation is an opportunity to recognize the positive contribution they make to our agricultural industry and to animal health care in general.

Saskatchewan has about 400 registered veterinary technologists who work in a variety of settings, such as veterinary clinics, livestock operations and veterinary pharmaceutical and supply companies.