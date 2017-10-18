The Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery is bringing back a beloved fundraiser to help benefit their programming and to support Hunger in Moose Jaw.

Organizer Ross Melanson is inviting everyone to the revived CHAIRity Auction Wednesday evening. "There's visual artists within the community that contribute to this event by making chairs, decorating chairs, or making images that are related to chairs... and then we auction those things off."

You can get tickets at either Hunger in Moose Jaw or the Art Gallery for $20. There will also be guest performer Jack Semple for entertainment with the doors opening at 6:30 at the Sportsman's Centre.