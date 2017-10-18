The Moose Jaw Minor Football League opened the 2017 playoffs on Tuesday night at Elks Field with a doubleheader.

In the Peewee Division, the sixth place Moose Jaw Mustangs won 27-0 over the seventh place Estevan Chargers to advance into the Memorial Bowl against the firth place Moose Jaw Lions.

That game goes on Friday at Elks Field. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m.

Both semifinal games in the Peewee Division will be happening in Weyburn with the second place Eagles hosting the third place Moose Jaw Vikings on Thursday night and the first place Ravens host the fourth place Assiniboia Rockets on Friday night. Both games kickoff at 7 p.m.

The winners will meet for the league championship next Thursday, while the losers square off in the Band City Bowl on Tuesday. Both games are at Elks Field.

In the Bantam Division, the fourth place Moose Jaw Raiders rolled to a dominating 40-6 win over the fifth place Estevan Oilers in their quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

The Raiders will now meet the first place Moose Jaw Razorbacks in the semifinal on Friday night at Elks Field. They get underway at 8 p.m. The other semifinal matchup has the third place Swift Current Steelers travelling to Weyburn to battle the second place Falcons on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The league championship goes next Wednesday at Elks Field.