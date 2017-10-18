After going for 12 hours without power, crews appear to have made enough repairs after Tuesday's storm to bring the juice back to a number of areas of Moose Jaw.

While the restoration has been sporadic, there are reports from many neighbourhoods that clocks are starting to flash and refrigerators are starting to hum.

There was widespread damage because of the storm that rolled in like a train Tuesday night. At one point, there was a wind gusts that topped 130km per hour. Trees were uprooted, branches snapped, fences pushed over and our course there was damage to power lines.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department and Police Service were kept busy responding to alarms triggered by the outages but firefighters also responded to a pair of fires outside the city that kept them on scene until around 7am Wednesday.