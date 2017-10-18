The two-game schedule in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Girls Volleyball League on Tuesday night didn’t very long.

The Peacock Toilers and Caronport Cougars both rolled to a pair of straight set wins.

Coming off a win at the Moose Jaw Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament over the weekend, the Cougars rolled over the Central Cyclones on Tuesday in three sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-11).

Peacock finished fourth at the tournament over the weekend and came away with a three-set win (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) over the Cornerstone Falcons in their return to league play.

The senior volleyball league will return to the court on Thursday for a pair of games in the boys division. The Peacock Toilers will be at Cornerstone to face the Falcons, while the Central Cyclones travel to Avonlea to meet up with the Eagles. Both games go at 7 p.m.