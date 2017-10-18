The wild weather and fierce winds in Moose Jaw caused some significant damage around the city. Thanks to our contributors to the DiscoverMooseJaw facebook page we have the following images to share.
- Fences down
- Roads blocked
- Front yard damage
- Trees sheared off
- The viewer who posted this picture mentioned they do not own a trampoline.
- Truck overturned on Highway #2
- More backyard damage
- More fences down
- Trees uprooted
- Shingles damaged
- Alleys blocked
