The power outages across southern Saskatchewan could begin to have an impact on services provided by Sasktel.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, SaskTel advised there could be disruptions to home phone, internet, cellular and television services as the power outages go on. While their sites do have battery back-up, as the outages continue, the batteries will drain.

SaskTel is working to provide generators at key locations, but are advising they will not be able to get generators to all of their sites.

SaskTel, SaskPower and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre are working together to coordinate efforts during the situation.