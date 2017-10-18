The Five Hills Health Region is reminding us that making dinner tonight might not be buisness as usual.

Due to the recent power outage affecting Moose Jaw and southern Saskatchewan we are being asked to ensure that the foods we plan to eat are safe.

The power outage has likely caused most refrigerating systems to begin to thaw and warm up to temperatures not considered ideal creating potential for the development of food borne illnesses if these foods are consumed. It's important to note that the ideal temperature for food in refrigerators is below 4 degrees Celsius C. That's 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the power is out for less than two hours, then food kept in a refrigerator or freezer is safe to eat. While the power is out, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep the food cold as long as possible.

A full freezer will hold frozen food safely for two days. A freezer that is half full will hold frozen food safely for up to 24 hours.

Discard any potentially hazardous foods that are stored over four hours at a temperature above 4 degrees Celsius

Also, discard any other food that has an unusual odor, color, and texture or feels warm to the touch.

