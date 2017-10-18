Five years ago on Tuesday, Cassidy Evans of Moose Jaw was told by a doctor that she has Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

Now, Evans and her family host a fundraiser each year called Cassidy's Lemonade Stand to collect funds for people suffering from CF.

Her mother Kimberly said they've been able to spread awareness and grow closer as a family since her diagnosis.

"It's always a very interesting day for our family because Cassidy was diagnosed five years ago and we look back and think to how devastated we were and how in a million years we couldn't have imagined that five years from that day, that this has given such positive change to our life," explained Kimberly.

"While we would never wish this to be what Cassidy has to experience and what our family has had to go through in regards to spending so much time managing her health on a daily basis, we just feel like it's given us a completely different outlook on life than maybe we would have seen had this not happened to us."

She added that it's about moving forward, focusing on what's important and helping others who are going through a similar situation.

"We're just grateful that we've been able to have the mind set to be able to turn this into something really positive. We are working really hard to keep Cassidy healthy and to show other people that small things can make a huge difference."

Their family's mission now is to encourage other people who are going through a devastating experience, and to find a way to help people and find something to be positive about.