Along with SaskPower, the City of Moose Jaw's Fire and Police Departments were also kept busy, responding to multiple calls coming in because of the wind on October 17th.

Fire Chief Rod Montgomery said a number of these calls were false alarms, but some were serious, and trucks had to respond to two fires in the area. One was east of town and another was on the south side of town.

"The one east of town was some individuals having a controlled burn and it got away from them," said Chief Montgomery. "And then south of town it was the result of a power line starting a fire in the field and it was down around the River Valley just south of 9th Avenue East."

Firefighters were out dealing with calls until 7 am this morning.

Right now, the exact number of calls that came in last night is not available due to their servers still being down, but Chief Montgomery said there were a lot of calls coming through once the storm hit. Again, a lot of them being false alarms.

Adding to the list, Municipal Operations in Moose Jaw were also hampered by the wind last night.

"We did have staff run in over night. Large part of that was due to water main breaks. We did lose power to the high service reservoir which caused the back up generator to kick on, actually it happened twice I believe," explained Municipal Operations Manager Darrin Stephanson. "It gives a little pressure jolt in the system and, unfortunately with the fragile cast network that we have, that typically results in breaks and we had six of them overnight."

With trees uprooted, broken branches, fences knocked over, shredded roofs and even flipped over dugouts, the city of Moose Jaw now begins clean up and recovery.

To see more on the damages and effects of the wind storm, click here.