A fatality and a pair of serious injuries occured in Saskatchewan towards midnight last night during firefighting activities.

Ted Munro, a representative for the Saskatchewan RCMP overseeing their operations across the province regarding wildfires, said there was a fatality near Burstall that seemed like a single-vehicle collision.

The fatality occurred on the main grid 10 kilometres south of Burstall. A 34-year-old male was a volunteer fire fighter from Walsh, Alta. and was driving a large water-tanker truck that rolled. After the original rollover a second vehicle was involved, but the driver's injuries were not serious.

Police say it's unclear whether smoke or fire played a role in the death.

There were also a pair of injuries stemming from the fire near Tompkins.

"We can also confirm that our members assisted in dealing with two seriously-injured males who were out fighting the fire," said Munro. "Both males were out fighting the fire. Those males have been transported to a medical facility in Alberta to receive additional assistance."

The males were 27 and 43 years old. They were brought to Medicine Hat before being transfered to Calgary for treatment.

