It was back to the future today on South Hill in Moose Jaw with the unveiling of a new plaque on the south end of the Thunderbird Viaduct.

Referred to be many as the 4th ave bridge, the true name of the span originated in 1952 when city council of the day renamed it Thunderbird Viaduct in honour of the Indigenious tribes that were native to the Moose Jaw area.

City Councillor Crystal Froese, who is also a member of the South Hill Community Association, spoke to the importance of the name.

"At this point in history it's really important to recognize that we are on Treaty 4 land. There's reconciliation going on across our country, and it's time to recognize the history of the people that were here long before the pioneers came and settled".

In addition to the new plaque on the bridge, restoration work has been undertaken on much of the decorative art that makes the bridge unique.

This project is only one part of revitalization on South Hill.

"Part of the local area plan (revealed) some priorities that the citizens of South Hill decided on" Froese said. "Restoring the bridge was part of it. You saw through the summer there were flower pots out, there are some really cool bike racks coming, and the corner of 4th ave and Lilloot is now all wheelchair accessible. "

"Were looking at putting a mural on the Palliser Regional Library and we have a few other things on the go as well".

Here are a few images from the ceremony Wednesday afternoon.