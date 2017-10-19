The Peacock Tornadoes threw everything that they had at the Swift Current Colts over the final 45 minutes, but they couldn’t find a breakthrough.

The Colts held on for a 2-1 win over the Tornadoes in the Moose Jaw High School Boys Soccer League’s championship game on Wednesday at the Canada Games Field.

“Both teams fought really hard for the win and it just came down to luck on which one won in the end,” said Peacock captain Jordan McDovell after the game.

This was the second straight league title for the Colts. Swift Current’s Dilan Vargas said they were able to progress a lot throughout the year to come away with the title, “We’ve got a very, very young team and we got better as the season went on and it’s been good,” he said.

Tony Rain and Kieran Gelowitz scored in the first half for Swift Current as they built up a 2-0 lead. Peacock’s Tata Mugisha pulled the Tornadoes within one early in the second half and they applied a ton of pressure over the rest of the game, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Mughisa had a free kick deep in Colts’ territory late in the game, but put a good shot just wide of the right post.

“We’re use to being up by halftime, but we were down and the whole team wanted that win so we fought hard,” said McDovell.

Peacock's Jordan McDovell battles with Swift Current's Felix Donquah for the ball during Wednesday's championship game at the Canada Games Field. (Photo: Marc Smith)

Nathan Chase with the Colts said their defence did a great job of holding the fort during some intense pressure from Peacock during the second half.

“We stood our ground and played strong throughout the entire game,” he said. “That goal was unfortunate, but we responded well and we pushed back and won.”

This was the first appearance in the league final for Peacock, who put together a great season to advance into the title game. “We exceeded everything that we wanted and as a team we grew exponentially, we were a great team in the end,” said McDovell.

The season isn’t over for the Tornadoes as they will head out to Wilcox this weekend along with the Central Cyclones for the SHSAA 2A regional tournament on Saturday.

Central squares off with Humboldt at 9:30 a.m. followed by Peacock facing the host Notre Dame Hounds at 11:30 a.m. The final is at 3 p.m.