Insurance agencies across the province put all hands on deck Wednesday following the wind storm that did wide spread damage across the province.

SGI says they're expecting thousands of files to be started by the end of the week with more to follow as property owners get a better chance to view their situations on the weekend.

In just one day, officials say over a thousand claims had already been filed due to the storm that saw 100+ kilometre per hour wind gusts that pushed over fences, broke trees and ripped shingles from buildings.