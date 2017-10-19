Meteorologists are saying that there's a few factors that create a storm as intense as the one was saw Tuesday night, but it's not odd to see around the fall season. Most of the southern half of the province saw wind gusts that hit, over even exceeded 100km per hour and caused a good amount of destruction.

Bryan Van Willgenburg, Meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said Moose Jaw was in the main path of the storm and hit a new wind gust record.

"The previous record was recorded on October 16th, 1991 where a wind gust of 119km per hour was reported so this new record will be 131km per hour that was recorded at 9:54pm."

Van Willgenburg said a strong temperature difference over a small geographical region to create these intense wind storms. The oddity to this storm though was how wide spread the impact was felt. SaskPower said about half of their power grid was hit by the storm on Tuesday.

As we attempt to clean up after that major wind storm, the weather should actually be quit nice to get through the work. We're expecting highs in the 20s Thursday and Friday with just slightly above normal highs for the weekend.