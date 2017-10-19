The Moose Jaw Generals lost for the fifth straight game on Wednesday night, dropping a 4-3 game in a shootout to the Yorkton Maulers in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

It was the second one-goal loss in the past four games for the Generals, who are playing close games, but can’t find a way back into the win column over their five-game losing skid.

Cal Caragata had two goals in the loss for Moose Jaw. He opened the scoring with a power play goal midway through the first period.

Yorkton picked up a shorthanded goal from Ryder Pierson to even up the game heading into the first intermission.

The Maulers extended their lead by two with goals from Beau Stevenson and Josh Bear just three minutes apart midway through the second.

Caragata’s second of the game came on the power play with 3:58 to play in the second to make it a 3-2 game heading into the third.

Moose Jaw pressured in the third and eventually found the equalizer with 3:24 to play when Jeron Kletzel scored his first of the season to tie the game up at 3-3.

Overtime solved nothing, sending the game to a shootout where Skyler Sangster scored the lone goal for Moose Jaw. Yorkton picked up goals from Mackenzie Walkington and Zach McIntyre in the shootout to pick-up the win.

Goalie Jake Davidson turned away 30 shots in the loss for Moose Jaw, while the Generals fired 28 shots on the Yorkton net.

The Generals are now 2-2-1-2 on the year. They will return to the ice coming up on Saturday when they head out to Wilcox to meet up with the Notre Dame Argos.