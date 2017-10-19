Moose Jaw’s Bryan Thomson put together a big performance, but it wasn’t enough for Team Saskatchewan in their opening game at the 2017 WHL Cup in Calgary.

Thomson made 31 saves for Team Sask in an 8-3 loss to Team Alberta on Wednesday night to kick-off the round robin.

Saskatchewan trailed just 1-0 after one and 4-2 after two, but Alberta scored four straight goals over the first 15 minutes of the third period to take a big lead.

Cudworth’s Kaden Kohle, Saskatoon’s Corner Saleski and Prince Albert’s Alex Ozar scored for Saskatchewan in the loss.

In the afternoon game on Wednesday, Warriors’ draft picks Daemon Hunt and Cory King helped Team Manitoba to a 3-2 shootout win over Team British Columbia.

King scored in the shootout for Manitoba, while Hunt — who’s an assistant captain for Manitoba — registered two shots in the win.

The tournament continues on Thursday with Saskatchewan and Manitoba squaring off at 3 p.m. followed by Alberta taking on B.C. at 6:30 p.m.