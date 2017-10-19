If you've ever been on the fence about getting post secondary education, there's a great opportunity Thursday night to get more knowledge on what's available and how it could help.

"At all of our campus locations, we're hosting an information night and that's an event where anybody can come out and explore Saskatchewan Polytechnic, all the programs and types of education that we offer to see if it's right for you." said Coordinator for Recruitment Services Terry Seto.

"A lot of our instructional plans have a 50/50 breakdown which means 50 percent theory and 50 percent practical so hands on is a trademark with Polytechnic."

Those wishing to attend are encourage to register prior to the start of this evenings information session at the Moose Jaw campus.