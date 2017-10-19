Ten teams hit the court on Wednesday for a busy night in the Moose Jaw High School Junior Girls Volleyball League.

There was games happening at Central, Peacock and Vanier as part of the night’s action.

* * *

The Peacock 9s and 10s hosted Rouleau and Central Gold for a four-team round robin on Wednesday.

The Peacock 10s went 5-1 in their three games, opening the night with a two-set split against Rouleau. Peacock won the first set, 25-10, but dropped the second one, 25-7.

They would win their next two games in two straight sets, beating Central Gold (25-12, 25-14) and the Peacock 9s (25-14, 25-19).

Rouleau also posted a 5-1 record, sweeping their next two games with a two-set wins. They topped Central Gold (25-9, 25-9) and the Peacock 9s (25-21, 25-15).

In the other game, Central Gold and the Peacock 9s split their two-set match to each finish with a 1-5 record. Peacock took the first set, 25-20, and the Gold Cyclones won the second one, 25-19.

* * *

Over at Central, the Red Cyclones welcomed in Avonlea and Riverview/Mortlach for a three-team round robin.

Avonlea rolled to a 4-0 record with a pair of straight set wins. They beat the Red Cyclones in two sets (25-19, 25-15) and then topped the Royals in two sets (25-12, 25-20).

The Royals also won in two sets (25-18, 25-15) over the Red Cyclones.

* * *

The Central Butte Bulldogs went into Vanier and knocked off the Spirits and Caronport Cougars in two sets in both their games during the three-team round robin.

The Bulldogs opened the night with a two-set win (25-20, 25-11) over the Spirits and then followed it up with a quick win (25-13, 25-5) over the Cougars.

In the final match of the night, the Spirits swept the Cougars in two sets (25-13, 25-5).