Moose Jaw’s Monique Ley is getting the opportunity to take on the world next month.

Ley, who now resides in Estevan, will be heading down to Las Vegas with Team Canada for the 2017 World 10-Pin Bowling Championship from Nov. 23-Dec. 5.

“It will be a long two weeks of being in a bowling alley, but it will be pretty cool,” said Ley earlier this week.

The team is made up of six women and six men. They will bowl in singles, double, trios and a five-bowler team, as well as masters during the event.

Ley was selected for Team Canada after attending tryouts over a year ago and since then, she said there’s been a lot of preparation that’s went into getting ready for worlds.

“We touch base with our coaches after every single tournament that we go to,” she said. “We get debriefed and they evaluate everything, they take into account how we did in the tournament, our positive attitude and we have to sign into an app every day to track our progress.”

She said that every member of the team has different strengths and weaknesses and they’ve been working to identify and improve on those weaknesses heading into worlds.

“It’s been a lot of thinking about Team Canada and how we can better ourselves and our game each day,” said Ley.

“We’re just trying to push our practices right now with what we’re good at and focus on those things.”

Ley will be heading to a tournament in Calgary during the first week of Nov. to get prepared for worlds and then the team will travel down to Vegas later in the month.

To help with the cost of travel to Worlds, Ley will be holding a steak night at the Crushed Can on Saturday night from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.