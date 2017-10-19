There's never a dull week in Riderville and this week more than lived up to that mantra.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan sits down with host Marc Smith to discuss the altercation between Duron Carter and Sam Williams at practice to start the week and the fallout; Carter being moved to cornerback for Friday's game; and the Riders' loss last week to Ottawa.

They also touch on the injury bug striking a pair of Winnipeg Blue Bomber stars and the Edmonton Eskimos' late season surge with back-to-back wins.

Week 18 CFL Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Calgary over Saskatchewan

Winnipeg over Toronto

Edmonton over BC

Hamilton over Montreal

Overall record: 37-24

Marc Smith:

Calgary over Saskatchewan

Toronto over Winnipeg

Edmonton over BC

Montreal over Hamilton

Overall record: 41-20