There's another reason to give yourself extra time if you're traveling through Moose Jaw today.

There has been a water main break between the 1000 and 1100 block of Main St. N.

Crews have already blocked off the street and the work has begun to fix it.

While repairs are made, water to affected residents will be shut off, and the City is providing a potable water trailer on the 0 block of Hall St. West.

They are expecting repairs to be finished by tomorrow morning.