Moose Jaw’s Bryan Thomson made 27 saves to lead Team Saskatchewan to a 4-3 win over Team Manitoba on Day 2 of the 2017 WHL Cup in Calgary, AB.

Weyburn’s Ethan Ernst led the offence for Saskatchewan with two goals in the win.

Manitoba opened the scoring with goal from Brody Wilson just 2:54 into the game, but Ernst’s first of the game midway through the opening frame tied the game up.

Saskatchewan took the lead in the second period when Saskatoon’s James Form scored the lone goal of the frame.

Ernst’s second of the game extended Saskatchewan’s lead to 3-1 just 3:18 into the third period, but Manitoba battled back with goals from Jackson Klewchuk and Nolan Ritchie just 43 seconds apart to tie the game at 3-3.

Just four minutes later, defenceman Austin Dycer from Yorkton was the hero for Saskatchewan, scoring the game-winning goal on the power play.

Moose Jaw Warriors draft picks Daemon Hunt and Cory King were held off the score sheet in the loss to Saskatchewan. Hunt did fire five shots on net and finished plus-one.

In the other game on Day 2, Team Alberta improved to 2-0 with a 6-2 win over Team B.C.

Team Sask will now face-off with 0-2 Team B.C. to close out the round robin on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Team Manitoba and Team Alberta will square off in the late game at 6:30 p.m.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday at 1 and 4:30 p.m. followed by the medal games on Sunday.