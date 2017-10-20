There was a pair of games in the boys division of the Moose Jaw High School Senior Volleyball League on Thursday night.

The Cornerstone Falcons picked up a big win on their home court, knocking off the Peacock Toilers in four sets (25-14, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16).

Also, the Central Cyclones travelled out to Avonlea and were given a good fight from the Eagles. Central was able to pull out a hard fought five-set win (23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 29-27, 15-13).

All four teams will be back on the court for a busy weekend as Moose Jaw hosts the annual Senior Boys Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The games will be running at Central, Peacock and Vanier, starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The round robin continues on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. The championship games will be held at Peacock at 6:30 p.m.

