Two Moose Jaw Minor Hockey teams opened up their seasons in the Hockey Regina League on a losing note on Thursday night.

* * *

A strong start didn’t turn into a solid finish for the Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors in their season opener.

Moose Jaw dropped an 8-3 game to the Lumsden Lions at the Bert Hunt Arena on Thursday night.

Chase Jocelyn scored a pair of goals for the Warriors in the loss, while Braxton MacAngus picked up the other marker. Arden Tangjerd recorded two assists in the loss.

Lumsden opened the scoring on a goal from Lawson Flavel with 7:33 to go in the first period, but the Warriors struck back with goals from Jocelyn and MacAngus just 24 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead after one.

The Lions scored twice in the opening two minutes of the second period and that propelled them to a 5-3 lead after two. Lumsden struck for three more goals in the third.

Warriors goalie Kaden Gusa made 11 saves in the loss.

The Warriors will be back on the ice on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Red Knight Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors had a rough opener as they fell 7-0 to the Regina Royals on Thursday at the Cooperators Centre in the Queen City.

The Warriors will return to the ice on Sunday morning against the Prairie Storm Lightning at the Bert Hunt Arena. Puck drops at 11:45 a.m.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam AA Warriors are at the Graham Tuer Bantam AA Challenge in Regina this weekend.

The Warriors lost their two round robin games on Thursday. They were shutout 7-0 by the Regina Pat Blues in their morning game before falling 11-0 to the Southwest Cougars in the evening game.

Moose Jaw finish the round robin on Friday afternoon against the Saskatoon Outlaws at 1:45 p.m.