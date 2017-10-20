The Swift Current Ardens remain the dominant force in the Moose Jaw High School Girls Soccer League.

Swift Current won their ninth straight league championship, and 11 in 13 years, on Thursday afternoon, topping the Weyburn Eagles, 3-1, in a hard fought game at Sunningdale Field here in Moose Jaw.

“We’re pretty proud, it wasn’t the best game that we’ve played, but we battled through, worked hard and we ended up getting it,” said Swift Current senior Lauryn Hayes, who was able to win a league title in all four years of her high school career.

The Ardens have built up an unbelievable 94-game winning streak during the incredible run over the past nine seasons. “It’s still exciting every year,” said Hayes.

Hayes scored one of Swift Current's three first half goals, while Jannae Carlson potted the other two markers. The Ardens got off to a quick start with two early goals that gave them a cushion to work with for the rest of the game.

“We’re usually slow off the bat, but we managed to get out there and we were pretty fired up to get going, so those early goals definitely helped us in the second half when we were getting tired,” said Hayes.

Alexi Siourinis had Weyburn’s lone goal in the first half. The Eagles pressured hard in the second half, but couldn’t break through the Swift Current defence to find the two goals needed to even up the game.

“I’m pretty happy with how we played, we could have capitalized more on our offensive chances, but other than that it was a good effort,” said Weyburn’s Morgan Sidloski.

“Weyburn’s a good team, they were playing us hard,” added Hayes. “They were getting to balls first, they were working hard, they’re a good team.”

Both teams will now turn their focus to capturing a provincial title with regional tournaments happening around the province this weekend. Swift Current will be in Prince Albert for the 3A girls regionals, while Weyburn heads to Yorkton.

Here in Moose Jaw, the Central Cyclones, Peacock Tornadoes and Vanier Spirits are hosting the 2A girls region A championship with quarterfinal games happening on Friday. Click here for the full schedule and results throughout the weekend.