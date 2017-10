One person is recovering after being attacked with bear spray Thursday night in Moose Jaw.

Not much has been released but police are searching for a suspect after the incident around 11 o'clock on the 0 Block Home Street East.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment.

There were 49 calls in a 24 hour period for local police and several had to do with more break ins to vehicles.

One call ended with an arrest.