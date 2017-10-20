There are some big questions being asked of the single system 9-1-1 plan in Saskatchewan after the storm on Tuesday night.

There were so many grass fires and sparking electrical wires that the provincial dispatch centre in Prince Albert not only had to call in extra staff, but there are some reports that callers in need of emergency services were met with a message saying the server was busy.

Officials say 1,100 calls were made to 9-1-1 and dispatches in Regina and Saskatoon had to help handle with calls from outside of their cities.

The province says they're reviewing the situation.