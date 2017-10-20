The first of six Saskatchewan Party leadership debates was held in Swift Current at the Days Inn Thursday, and it was a pretty cordial affair.

The five candidates trying to replace Swift Current's Brad Wall as premier agreed on most issues, though there were times where a candidate had a different view than their counterparts.

Saskatchewan Party President James Thorsteinson was the moderator, and questions were created based off questions sent in by party members.

Curbing impaired driving was a topic, and Tina Beaudry-Mellor said she would want a zero-tolerance policy.

A question was asked about marijuana legalization, and the candidates all said the provinces should have more time to prepare, but Beaudry-Mellor did say a non-criminal marketplace will reduce use of harder drugs - including prescription drug abuse. She said she'd want a private, centralized, wholesale distribution model.

Ken Cheveldayoff said he's about legalization causing marijuana to enter schools and the workforce.

Scott Moe, Gord Wyant, Cheveldayoff, and Beaudry-Mellor were all in favour of sticking to the plan of hitting a balanced budget by the 2019-20 fiscal year. Alanna Koch said she'd take one extra year before balancing the books.

Moe has the most endorsements from MLAs of the candidates. When asked in a scrum after about what issue separates himself from other candidates, he spoke of his ability to collaborate.

Wyant spoke about increasing investment in mental health services. He said as premier he would at least reach the national average of seven per cent of the province's health budget going towards mental health and addictions. Currently Saskatchewan uses five per cent of their health budget there.

There are still five debates left, with things resuming in Melfort next week.

"It was great to hear what all the candidates had to say and what their visions are for the province, and I'm just hopeful that the next five debates are just as good and just as full," said Thorsteinson. "It's great to get the members out in mass. They're picking the next leader and next premier, so it's good to see them all here."