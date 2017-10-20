A campaign has started with an opportunity to help roughly 300 children have a healthy lunch each day they attend school.

"We are launching the 7th annual I Bought a Lunch campaign which is going to run from October 20th to December 8th," explained Executive Director for Hunger in Moose Jaw, Sharla Sept. "All funds raised from that are going towards our children nutrition program."

There are a handful of ways residents can support the cause as well as have a hand in delivering lunches too.

"They can come and drop a donation off here at the office or they will be given an opportunity to sponsor a paper lunch in some of the (local) businesses coming up within the next 50 days of our campaign."

The goal has been set at raising $50,000 in 50 days, as it has been in years past, which Sept said they've exceed and would like to do again.

People who would like to take it a step further can contact the Hunger in Moose Jaw office and deliver lunches to the 18 schools they provide lunches to across the city.

They are located at 269 Stadacona Street West or can be reached at 306-692-1916.