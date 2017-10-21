Saskatchewan's Ministry of Agriculture is hoping to help educate the public on their food story this weekend.

Val Panko is with the Ministry of Agriculture, and says the Food Story event goes this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Moose Jaw.

"The first hour will be devoted more to having a series of speakers to kind of give some information about a few hot topic in agriculture today, such as GMOs, food security, and hormones, and antibiotics, and meat," said Panko. "And concurrent with that Ag in the Classroom is hopefully going to be on site with the seed survivor trailer to entertain some kids that are there. We're hoping it'll be a family event."

She says there's also a trade fair adding it's a great family friendly event.

Panko says the public is invited to take part in the Food Story, a combination information session and trade fair.

"So if you want to learn a little bit more about gluten, or if you want to learn a little bit more about how pesticides are regulated in the province, or if you wanted to talk about nutrition labeling and food security, or hormones and antibiotics up close, or if you want to talk to somebody specially about that."