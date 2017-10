CP Rail has announced this years schedule for their Holiday Train.

On December 16th at 7:45, the brightly lit and cheerily decorated train will roll into Moose Jaw.

This year, Moose Jaw will be recieving the U.S train that departs from Calgary

Performers like Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott will be in attendance to entertain spectators.

As always, food bank donations will be collected during this time.

For the full Holiday Train Schedule, click here.