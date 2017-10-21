Today, you can help with the 6th annual fundraiser for Kids Help Phone here in Moose Jaw.

"If they are in a situation where [a person] may or may not be comfortable talking to someone that is in their close support system, they [Kids Help Phone] are available," said Organizer, Jinell Nixon. "They can talk to a trained counselor for some help on what to do and where they should be going to get the help."

That's why today from 10 am to 4 pm, Moose Jaw and District Paramedics and the Fire Department will be down at Alliance Church, helping the charity to raise funds for the help line.

The Fire Department will be giving safety tips throughout the day and the Paramedics will be kicking off the event with a teddy bear clinic and there will be a trade show taking place.

Over the past years, they have managed to raise around $2000 for Kids Help Phone, and this year they hope to raise more funds.

"Everything that the kids have nowadays with the social media, the bullying, you name it," said Nixon. "It's not something that many of us had to deal with growing up and in order to help stop the cycle I personally believe that people need to know what tools they have available to them."

Again, it only runs from 10 am to 4 pm today at Alliance Church.